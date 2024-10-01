Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the forced mobilization in the occupied territories and expressed its protest. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a strong statement against the forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens by the terrorist country in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in Crimea, Sevastopol, as well as in parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. These actions are part of the so-called "autumn conscription" to the russian armed forces.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such steps by russia are a gross violation of international law, namely the Geneva Convention, which prohibits forcing the civilian population of the occupied territories to serve in the occupying power's military units. In addition, the kremlin has no right to carry out any propaganda or pressure in favor of voluntary enlistment.

The Ukrainian side called on citizens in the temporarily occupied territories to do everything possible to avoid forced conscription. For those who were nevertheless forced to serve in the invaders' formations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends looking for opportunities to leave the units and return to Ukraine or go to third countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also appealed to Russian conscripts involved in the aggression against Ukraine, urging them to take advantage of the "I Want to Live" initiative and voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian forces.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to Ukrainians living in the regions of kuban, starodubshchyna, northern and eastern slobozhanshchyna within the krasnodar Territory, as well as belgorod, bryansk, voronezh, kursk and rostov regions of the russian Federation, urging them to remember their Ukrainian roots and not to allow themselves to be drawn into the crimes of the kremlin regime.

Putin signs decree on autumn conscription