Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101173 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141653 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145363 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139842 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175843 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115249 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70331 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76737 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44828 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36251 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203119 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191950 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143860 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143658 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156320 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50186 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the forced mobilization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories as part of russia's “autumn draft.” The Ministry recalled the violation of international law by the occupiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the forced mobilization in the occupied territories and expressed its protest. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a strong statement against the forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens by the terrorist country in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in Crimea, Sevastopol, as well as in parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. These actions are part of the so-called "autumn conscription" to the russian armed forces.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such steps by russia are a gross violation of international law, namely the Geneva Convention, which prohibits forcing the civilian population of the occupied territories to serve in the occupying power's military units. In addition, the kremlin has no right to carry out any propaganda or pressure in favor of voluntary enlistment.

The Ukrainian side called on citizens in the temporarily occupied territories to do everything possible to avoid forced conscription. For those who were nevertheless forced to serve in the invaders' formations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends looking for opportunities to leave the units and return to Ukraine or go to third countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also appealed to Russian conscripts involved in the aggression against Ukraine, urging them to take advantage of the "I Want to Live" initiative and voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian forces.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to Ukrainians living in the regions of kuban, starodubshchyna, northern and eastern slobozhanshchyna within the krasnodar Territory, as well as belgorod, bryansk, voronezh, kursk and rostov regions of the russian Federation, urging them to remember their Ukrainian roots and not to allow themselves to be drawn into the crimes of the kremlin regime.

Putin signs decree on autumn conscription30.09.24, 13:25 • 38201 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

