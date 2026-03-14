Ukraine won "silver" in the mixed ski relay at the 2026 Paralympics

The Ukrainian national team won "silver" in the mixed cross-country skiing relay at the 2026 Paralympics, letting the US team ahead, losing by only 12.5 seconds. This is stated on the Paralympics website, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian team won "silver" in the mixed relay in para-skiing, where our team was represented by Pavlo Bal, Taras Rad, Oleksandra Kononova, and Lyudmyla Lyashenko. According to the relay rules, each participant covered a distance of 2.5 km, after which they passed the baton to a partner.

"Gold" was won by the US team, and "bronze" by the Chinese. The Americans covered the distance in 23:24.2, Ukraine in 23:36.7, and China in 23:56.5.

This is Ukraine's 17th medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games. The "blue and yellow" have three gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals. China is in first place with 35 medals, the USA is in second with 20 medals, and our national team closes the top three.

Recall

18-year-old Yaroslav Lavreniuk won in the U20 and U23 categories in Altenberg. This is the best result in the history of the Ukrainian national team's performances in this sport.