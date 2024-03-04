Ukraine withstood a series of Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
Despite the Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February 2024, Ukraine's energy system is operating steadily.
In February 2024, Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, but despite the hostile attacks, Ukraine's power system maintains stable operation. This is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.
Details
In February 2024, Russia reportedly launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Ukrainian air defense forces have repeatedly repelled UAV attacks, but Russian strikes have likely damaged Ukrainian power plants and electrical substations
As noted, these attacks took place throughout Ukraine. Regional energy infrastructure was damaged , including in Donetsk, Dnipro and Lviv regions.
According to British intelligence, the Russian attacks were most likely carried out using a combination of UAVs, surface-to-surface missiles, and conventional artillery, rather than Russian long-range aircraft, as was observed in 2022 and 2023.
It is likely that Russia was trying to target regional energy facilities to disrupt industrial activity in Ukraine. Despite these attacks, Ukraine's energy system has maintained stable operation
Zelensky: we went through the winter, Russia's energy terror did not work03.03.24, 21:46 • 33467 views