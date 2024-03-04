Ukraine withstood a series of Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February - British intelligence

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25113 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 89446 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 250671 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371965 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 89446 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 250672 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 199730 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217406 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16853 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25289 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25474 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 56812 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64204 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine withstood a series of Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22187 views

Despite the Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February 2024, Ukraine's energy system is operating steadily.

Ukraine withstood a series of Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February - British intelligence

In February 2024, Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, but despite the hostile attacks, Ukraine's power system maintains stable operation. This is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

In February 2024, Russia reportedly launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. 

Ukrainian air defense forces have repeatedly repelled UAV attacks, but Russian strikes have likely damaged Ukrainian power plants and electrical substations

- the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As noted, these attacks took place throughout Ukraine. Regional energy infrastructure was damaged , including in Donetsk, Dnipro and Lviv regions. 

According to British intelligence, the Russian attacks were most likely carried out using a combination of UAVs, surface-to-surface missiles, and conventional artillery, rather than Russian long-range aircraft, as was observed in 2022 and 2023.

 It is likely that Russia was trying to target regional energy facilities to disrupt industrial activity in Ukraine. Despite these attacks, Ukraine's energy system has maintained stable operation

- the British Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Zelensky: we went through the winter, Russia's energy terror did not work03.03.24, 21:46 • 33467 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Dnipro
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ukraine
Donetsk
Lviv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14