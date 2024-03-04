Ukraine withstood a series of Russian attacks on regional energy facilities in February - British intelligence

In February 2024, Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, but despite the hostile attacks, Ukraine's power system maintains stable operation. This is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

In February 2024, Russia reportedly launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Ukrainian air defense forces have repeatedly repelled UAV attacks, but Russian strikes have likely damaged Ukrainian power plants and electrical substations - the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As noted, these attacks took place throughout Ukraine. Regional energy infrastructure was damaged , including in Donetsk, Dnipro and Lviv regions.

According to British intelligence, the Russian attacks were most likely carried out using a combination of UAVs, surface-to-surface missiles, and conventional artillery, rather than Russian long-range aircraft, as was observed in 2022 and 2023.

It is likely that Russia was trying to target regional energy facilities to disrupt industrial activity in Ukraine. Despite these attacks, Ukraine's energy system has maintained stable operation - the British Ministry of Defense emphasized.

