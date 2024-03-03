Zelensky: we went through the winter, Russia's energy terror did not work

Ukraine has gone through the winter and prevented blackouts, President Zelensky said in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

We preserved the energy system and prevented blackouts. Russia's energy terror did not work. We continue to restore security at sea, and our maritime exports are working. We can shoot down more Russian military aircraft and destroy even more Russian logistics on our occupied territory. The only question is the appropriate weapons that our partners have and can be transferred to Ukraine Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this war must become hopeless for Russia and its terrorists. They should feel as much as possible that there is a force that destroys those who want to destroy life.

This week, Ukraine shot down seven Russian military aircraft. Since the beginning of February, Russia has lost 15 military aircraft.

This is the right dynamics of their losses. And the more we are able to shoot down Russian aircraft, the further we destroy Russian logistics on our occupied territory, the more Ukrainian lives will be saved the President emphasized.

He noted that no state in Europe could withstand such pressure alone, so it is important that we all stand together now - "everyone who values life and who does not want this terror to come home to other nations.

