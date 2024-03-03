Zelensky: we went through the winter, Russia's energy terror did not work

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27278 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64521 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229019 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372034 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 98476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 261323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207204 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224634 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18236 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26556 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26636 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62154 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69436 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky: we went through the winter, Russia's energy terror did not work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33467 views

Ukraine survived the winter without power outages, despite Russia's energy attacks, and Zelenskiy said Ukraine shot down 7 Russian planes this week and 15 since February, continuing to restore maritime security and exports.

Zelensky: we went through the winter, Russia's energy terror did not work

Ukraine has gone through the winter and prevented blackouts, President Zelensky said in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

We preserved the energy system and prevented blackouts. Russia's energy terror did not work. We continue to restore security at sea, and our maritime exports are working. We can shoot down more Russian military aircraft and destroy even more Russian logistics on our occupied territory. The only question is the appropriate weapons that our partners have and can be transferred to Ukraine

Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this war must become hopeless for Russia and its terrorists. They should feel as much as possible that there is a force that destroys those who want to destroy life.

This week, Ukraine shot down seven Russian military aircraft. Since the beginning of February, Russia has lost 15 military aircraft.

This is the right dynamics of their losses. And the more we are able to shoot down Russian aircraft, the further we destroy Russian logistics on our occupied territory, the more Ukrainian lives will be saved

the President emphasized.

He noted that no state in Europe could withstand such pressure alone, so it is important that we all stand together now - "everyone who values life and who does not want this terror to come home to other nations.

Ukraine braces for Russian disinformation attacks on Zelenskiy - Bloomberg03.03.24, 18:37 • 34581 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14