Ukraine will receive three Mirage 2000 aircraft from France at the beginning of the new year - La Tribune
Kyiv • UNN
France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. The fighter jets will be equipped with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs for air-to-ground combat missions.
Paris will hand over the first three Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kyiv early next year. The planes will be armed with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs, La Tribune reports, citing the French Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
There will be three of them. France is to supply Ukraine with three Mirage 2000-5 air defense systems in the first quarter of 2025, according to confirmed sources. Neither the Elysee Palace nor the French Ministry of Defense has ever announced this figure before
As explained on October 8 by the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, the Mirage 2000-5s that Paris plans to supply to Ukraine will be delivered no earlier than the first quarter of 2025 to allow time for modification of the aircraft and training of pilots and mechanics.
Recall
On October 18, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, during a visit to Ukraine, said that from the beginning of the new year, Ukraine would receive the Mirage 2000 aircraft promised by France and would train pilots.