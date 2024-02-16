Ukraine will form a team for negotiations on EU accession in the first half of 2024 - Shmyhal

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103156 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130511 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277025 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178007 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245481 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102766 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93946 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91010 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100518 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 45163 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277027 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245483 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230685 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256108 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241941 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11103 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130519 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104143 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104244 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120510 views
Actual
Ukraine will form a team for negotiations on EU accession in the first half of 2024 - Shmyhal

Ukraine will form a team for negotiations on EU accession in the first half of 2024 - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21082 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced that in the first half of 2024, Ukraine will form a team to negotiate accession to the European Union.

In the first half of this year, Ukraine will form a Ukrainian team to negotiate accession to the European Union. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine's European integration is the second priority of the Government Plan for 2024, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today. 

"We have come a long way. We are starting negotiations on joining the EU. We have received a four-year program worth 50 billion euros. In the first half of this year, we will form a Ukrainian team for accession negotiations. We are preparing the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law," Shmyhal said.

The government is also working to extend "economic" and "transport" visa-free travel.

"We are preparing the conditions for signing 'industrial' and 'roaming' visa-free regimes with the EU. We are preparing a project of joint border checkpoints with our European neighbors. We are maximizing the time when the Ukrainian flag will be in Brussels on a par with all other flags of the EU member states," Shmyhal said.

Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister said what stage Ukraine is at in terms of screening legislation by the EU05.02.24, 14:17 • 253488 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

AnnouncementsPolitics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

