Ukraine will form a team for negotiations on EU accession in the first half of 2024 - Shmyhal

In the first half of this year, Ukraine will form a Ukrainian team to negotiate accession to the European Union. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine's European integration is the second priority of the Government Plan for 2024, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today.

"We have come a long way. We are starting negotiations on joining the EU. We have received a four-year program worth 50 billion euros. In the first half of this year, we will form a Ukrainian team for accession negotiations. We are preparing the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law," Shmyhal said.

The government is also working to extend "economic" and "transport" visa-free travel.

"We are preparing the conditions for signing 'industrial' and 'roaming' visa-free regimes with the EU. We are preparing a project of joint border checkpoints with our European neighbors. We are maximizing the time when the Ukrainian flag will be in Brussels on a par with all other flags of the EU member states," Shmyhal said.

