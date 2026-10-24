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Ukraine will do its part — Zelenskyy on the humanitarian operation in the occupied Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Ukraine expects American mediation for a humanitarian operation in the occupied Oleshky. They plan to deliver food and medicine and evacuate people.

Ukraine will do its part — Zelenskyy on the humanitarian operation in the occupied Oleshky

Ukraine expects American mediation in carrying out a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Kherson region, occupied by Russia, to succeed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address, reports UNN.

Details

"There is also an agreement regarding Oleshky. It should soon be implemented so that access to Oleshky can be unblocked. In the occupied, temporarily occupied part of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, and because of this the situation is difficult—extremely difficult. We hope that it will be possible to carry out this humanitarian operation—to unblock Oleshky, provide access to deliver food and medicines, and enable people to leave this combat zone," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that negotiations on this had continued for some time and at various levels.

"Ukraine will fulfil its part. We expect American mediation to succeed," he added.

For reference

Oleshky is under Russian occupation. For several months, local residents have been suffering from a lack of electricity, shortages of food, and limited access to medical care.

The situation is complicated by constant shelling and mined exit routes. As a result, civilians have virtually no opportunity to leave the city safely.

The Vice-President of the European Parliament ended her hunger strike due to progress in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky24.10.26, 15:23 • 1640 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
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Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine