Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian oil refineries after pressure from Trump - WSJ

Ukraine is suspending strikes on Russian oil refineries following pressure from the United States. This was reported by UNN, citing sources, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Ukrainian forces have suspended strikes on Russian oil refineries, sources familiar with the operations said, after weeks of pressure from President Trump shook Kyiv’s confidence in U.S. support - the publication said.

"The unofficial pause, which is expected to last until the U.S. midterm elections, but potentially further into November, began early last week amid the crisis in U.S.-Ukrainian relations," the sources said.

This followed Trump’s statements and SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, limiting Ukraine’s use of the Starlink satellite internet service, the publication writes.

The news of the pause came amid renewed efforts to revive U.S.-backed peace talks to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian oil refineries ramp up diesel production after deal with the US - Reuters