Ukraine simplifies licensing of sunflower exports to Bulgaria

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the conditions for exporting sunflower seeds to Bulgaria - an automatic licensing regime has been established instead of a non-automatic one. UNN reports this with reference to the Government Portal.

"The Government holds regular consultations with EU countries that have introduced export licensing for certain types of Ukrainian agricultural products. Recently, the Republic of Bulgaria has agreed to liberalize the export licensing regime for one of these agricultural products, namely sunflower seeds. From now on, obtaining licenses for the export of sunflower seeds to Bulgaria will not require the approval of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and, accordingly, separate consultations with this country," said Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine - Trade Representative of Ukraine.

According to him, this should make it easier to export the relevant Ukrainian products.

"We will continue our joint dialogue with the EU to fully regulate the export of domestic agricultural products to neighboring countries," Kachka explained.

Earlier, in order to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports through neighboring EU countries, the Government introduced verification and approval of exports of certain agricultural products to the Republic of Bulgaria, Romania, the Slovak Republic, Hungary and the Republic of Poland. In particular, the Government introduced a licensing regime for the export of such goods as wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to these five EU countries.

Addendum

Ukraine has developed a procedure for verifying exports of four agricultural crops in accordance with the European Commission's decision and sent proposals to neighboring countries. And currently, it does not export agricultural products to 5 neighboring countries without their approval.