Ukraine returns over 500 children and 2,800 adults from Russia - Lubinets

Ukraine has returned 517 illegally deported children and 2,828 adults, including 150 civilians, from Russia. This was announced by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during the fourth meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the goal is to return home all Ukrainians abducted by the aggressor country or taken prisoner. Lubinets called on other countries to join the return process.

Children who were deported to Russia and relatives of civilians illegally abducted by the terrorist country also spoke at the Davos meeting.

The meeting also discussed the return of prisoners of war, as well as torture, executions and inhumane conditions of detention of Ukrainian defenders in Russia, which are violations of international humanitarian law, the ombudsman added.

In Davos, our partners heard the voices of Ukrainian children whom we have brought home, relatives of civilians abducted and illegally detained by the Russian Federation. They were shocked by what they heard... They also raised the issue of the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the terrible violation of international humanitarian law against them: inhumane conditions of detention, torture, executions Dmytro Lubinets said in a statement.

