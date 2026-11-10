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Ukraine received no new PAC-3 missiles in October: Europe awaits U.S. approval for deliveries – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

European partners are awaiting Washington’s approval to transfer PAC-3 missiles through PURL. Ukraine did not receive a single such missile in October.

Ukraine received no new PAC-3 missiles in October: Europe awaits U.S. approval for deliveries – media
PHOTO: MILITARNYI.COM

Ukraine’s European partners are still awaiting Washington’s approval for the delivery of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems under the PURL program. This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent in Washington Alex Raufoglu in a post on the social network X dated November 10, UNN reports. 

It should be noted that during October, Ukraine did not receive a single PAC-3 missile from the previously approved additional U.S. aid packages. 

European allies are still awaiting the green light from Washington to supply Ukraine with PAC-3 missiles through the PURL program, sources told me. Meanwhile, in October, Ukraine did not receive a single PAC-3 missile from previous additional U.S. aid packages 

– the journalist wrote.

According to him, the issue of transferring the missiles remains unresolved, despite the readiness of European countries to provide the relevant supplies under the mechanism for purchasing U.S. weapons.

Background

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program provides for the financing of U.S. arms purchases for Ukraine at the expense of partner countries. It enables allies to pay for weapons that Ukraine identifies among its priority defense needs. PAC-3 missiles are used for  Patriot systems to enable them to intercept ballistic targets. Therefore, delays in their delivery are particularly significant for Ukraine’s air defense amid Russian missile attacks.

Context

The delay in the delivery of PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine  became known back in October 2026.  At the same time, the transfer of PAC-2 missiles, which are used primarily to strike aircraft and cruise missiles, continued. RFE/RL.

Eventually, NATO intervened in the situation. NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska called on Alliance countries to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine from existing stockpiles, rather than waiting for new interceptors to be produced. 

Against this backdrop, on October 30, the U.S. State Department approved the possible sale to Ukraine of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles with an estimated value of $2.1 billion. However, the expected delivery timeline spans the period from the fourth quarter of 2030 to the fourth quarter of 2033. 

Reminder

At the end of October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "Ukraine had received only 24 Patriot interceptor missiles from the United States over the past three months," while it needed far more.  

Antonina Tumanova

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