Ukraine plans counteroffensive in 2025 after $61 billion in US military aid - Jake Sullivan

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102295 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158387 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254995 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175062 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166121 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31077 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36043 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 42257 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39662 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27647 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228461 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214267 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226459 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102295 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73252 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79647 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113807 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114664 views
Ukraine plans counteroffensive in 2025 after $61 billion in US military aid - Jake Sullivan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27812 views

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive in 2025 after receiving $61 billion in US military aid.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive in 2025 after receiving military assistance from the United States. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Ukraine plans to launch a new counteroffensive in 2025 after receiving $61 billion in military aid from the United States.

On Saturday, during a speech at the FT Weekend festival in Washington, Sullivan said that while "russian progress is expected in the near term" on the battlefield, the new US funding package will allow Ukraine to "hold the line" and ensure that it can withstand a russian attack through 2024.

Sullivan also noted that Ukraine intends to "move forward to take back the territory that the russians took from them.

These comments reflect the White House's view of how the conflict will evolve if President Joe Biden wins the November election. However, any new Ukrainian offensive in 2025 will depend on increased funding from Congress and White House approval.

Add

Former US President Donald Trump expressed doubts about helping Ukraine and promised to quickly end the conflict through negotiations.

They discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's need for air defense: Yermak had a phone conversation with Sullivan24.04.24, 19:33 • 19648 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
financial-timesFinancial Times
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

