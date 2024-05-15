Ukraine is rapidly strengthening transport links between Sumy region and the capital: an additional train has been arranged

Ukrzaliznytsia is promptly strengthening transport links between Sumy region and the capital. An additional daytime train No. 279/280 Kyiv-Sumy has been scheduled, UNN reports, citing UZ.

According to UZ, the train will run daily from May 18 to 26 and will depart from Kyiv at 07:33. The train will arrive at the Sumy terminus at 13:19, and on the way back it will depart from Sumy at 14:50 and arrive at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station at 20:47.

The train will consist of seated cars.

Stops are provided at the stations Darnytsia, Nizhyn, Bakhmach, Konotop, Putivl, Vorozhba, Bilopillya.

Several coordinated connections with trains to other regions are available at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station: transfer tickets can be issued in the app and on the new website of Ukrzaliznytsia.

