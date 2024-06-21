ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine is negotiating with the EU on the return of men who illegally crossed the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29678 views

Ukraine is negotiating with European Union countries on the possibility of returning men who illegally crossed the border from abroad to avoid military service.

Ukraine is negotiating with the countries of the European Union on the possibility of returning men who illegally crossed the border from abroad.  this was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko in an interview with Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Details

We are consulting with our colleagues from the European Union. Of course, every country in the European Union acts according to the laws and rules of the European Commission. Therefore, negotiations will continue in the future regarding the possible return of our citizens if they illegally crossed the border

 assured Klimenko.

According to the minister, currently the EU countries mostly do not plan to return such citizens. 

He said that every day "dozens of people"are detained on attempts to illegally cross the border. However, the interior minister refused to name statistics for the entire period of the full – scale war-he stressed that "the figures are closed." At the same time, Klimenko responded to the journalist's suggestion about "tens of thousands" of men that this was "an inflated figure.

In some cases, neighboring countries return back to Ukraine evaders who illegally crossed the border. But this does not always happen. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the State Border Service Andrey Demchenko.

Demchenko noted that Ukraine has relevant agreements with its neighbors on the return of persons who illegally crossed the border.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
European Commission
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Poland
