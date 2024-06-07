Ukraine holds negotiations on partial debt cancellation – Marchenko

Negotiations are currently underway with creditors on restructuring, namely partial debt cancellation, and these negotiations will become public in the near future. This was stated by the minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

"We are currently negotiating with creditors on the restructuring and, in particular, this provides for partial debt cancellation. So wait for news," Marchenko said.

According to him, these negotiations will soon become public.

Recall

Problems with the financing of the military budget forced the government to use funds intended for monetary support of the military for the purchase of weapons in the first quarter of 2024. This will result in a budget deficit of almost майже 5 billion by the end of the year.