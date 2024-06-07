Ukraine holds negotiations on partial debt cancellation – Marchenko

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52156 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102134 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245824 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164606 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223322 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111794 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 44734 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 56976 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95030 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223312 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222468 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29448 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112912 views
Ukraine holds negotiations on partial debt cancellation – Marchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16607 views

Currently, Ukraine is negotiating with creditors on partial debt cancellation, and these negotiations will soon become public, finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

Negotiations are currently underway with creditors on restructuring, namely partial debt cancellation, and these negotiations will become public in the near future. This was stated by the minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

"We are currently negotiating with creditors on the restructuring and, in particular, this provides for partial debt cancellation. So wait for news," Marchenko said.

According to him, these negotiations will soon become public.

Problems with the financing of the military budget forced the government to use funds intended for monetary support of the military for the purchase of weapons in the first quarter of 2024. This will result in a budget deficit of almost майже 5 billion by the end of the year.

Iryna Kolesnik

ukraineUkraine

