Ukraine decides how to wage war: Blinken dodged the question of whether the US would allow the strikes on Russian territory with American weapons

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83896 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107923 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165494 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226190 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34296 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32475 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66506 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237975 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224745 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83896 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60666 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66506 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113014 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113903 views
Ukraine decides how to wage war: Blinken dodged the question of whether the US would allow the strikes on Russian territory with American weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17463 views

Ukraine decides how to wage a defensive war against the Russian invasion, while the United States provides the weapons necessary for Ukraine's victory, but does not encourage or facilitate strikes on Russian territory with American weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States neither encourages nor facilitates strikes on Russia with American weapons, but noted that Ukraine decides how to conduct its war. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

"I want to make one thing very clear, which is actually clear. The United States is committed to the cause of Ukraine and committed to ensuring that Ukraine wins this war. So we are providing and will continue to provide assistance. But we are neither encouraging nor facilitating strikes against Russia. Ultimately, Ukraine decides how to conduct its war because it is a defensive war. It is defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of its country. That's why we are providing the weapons that are necessary for victory," Blinken said when asked whether the ban on U.S. weapons strikes on Russian territory is being considered.

Recall

Ukrainian officials are making a new attempt to negotiate with the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russia. Until now, the relevant US policy did not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces when the latter were preparing to attack the Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising