Ukraine decides how to wage war: Blinken dodged the question of whether the US would allow the strikes on Russian territory with American weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States neither encourages nor facilitates strikes on Russia with American weapons, but noted that Ukraine decides how to conduct its war. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

"I want to make one thing very clear, which is actually clear. The United States is committed to the cause of Ukraine and committed to ensuring that Ukraine wins this war. So we are providing and will continue to provide assistance. But we are neither encouraging nor facilitating strikes against Russia. Ultimately, Ukraine decides how to conduct its war because it is a defensive war. It is defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of its country. That's why we are providing the weapons that are necessary for victory," Blinken said when asked whether the ban on U.S. weapons strikes on Russian territory is being considered.

Recall

Ukrainian officials are making a new attempt to negotiate with the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russia. Until now, the relevant US policy did not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces when the latter were preparing to attack the Kharkiv region.