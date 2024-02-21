Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russian agricultural products to ease tensions among European farmers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102088 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112095 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154707 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175039 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166104 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148446 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228341 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30226 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35102 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41257 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38700 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26378 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226359 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102088 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72943 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79313 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113773 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114629 views
Actual
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russian agricultural products to ease tensions among European farmers

Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russian agricultural products to ease tensions among European farmers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100584 views

Ukraine's ambassador to the EU has called for a ban on the sale of Russian agricultural products in the European Union to help ease tensions among European farmers.

Sanctions on Russian agricultural products will help ease the tension of European farmers. Ukraine has already raised the issue of imposing a ban on the sale of Russian agricultural products in the European Union. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov during a conversation with Ukrainian media in Brussels, UNN reports.

In the context of recent events, we have raised this issue even more acutely, saying that it is unacceptable that Polish farmers are struggling with Ukrainian products at a time when not only Poland, but the EU as a whole imports significant amounts of Russian products. 

 - noted Chentsov.

Details

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, Ukraine has support at the level of member states in this matter.

I won't go into details now, but of course, this can be a very important element in resolving the problem. If Russian exports are shut down, there will be an immediate reduction in the tension and the burden on producers here in the EU. 

- Chentsov said.

Radio Svoboda noted that before Chentsov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Andriy Deshchytsia drew attention to the fact that Polish farmers do not protest against Russian and Belarusian grain.

On February 5 , mass protests by farmers began in Latvia demanding an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food products without a transition period.  Rallies were held in 16 cities across the country.

Poland says negotiations with Ukraine on restrictions on imports of agricultural products are in the final stages15.02.24, 21:27 • 31057 views

It should be noted that the EU has an agreement not to impose sanctions on Russian food in order not to harm the countries of Africa and the global South. The Latvian minister insisted that "only the possibility of transit of Russian products through the EU should be allowed, and sales should be banned.

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to Radio Liberty that the 13th package of sanctions agreed by the European Union against Russia is symbolic, as it is adopted on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

In the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union will impose sanctions against Russians and Belarusians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

In addition, the new package of sanctions against Russia will restrict almost 200 individuals and legal entities .

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising