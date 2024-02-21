Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russian agricultural products to ease tensions among European farmers

Sanctions on Russian agricultural products will help ease the tension of European farmers. Ukraine has already raised the issue of imposing a ban on the sale of Russian agricultural products in the European Union. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov during a conversation with Ukrainian media in Brussels, UNN reports.

In the context of recent events, we have raised this issue even more acutely, saying that it is unacceptable that Polish farmers are struggling with Ukrainian products at a time when not only Poland, but the EU as a whole imports significant amounts of Russian products. - noted Chentsov.

Details

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, Ukraine has support at the level of member states in this matter.

I won't go into details now, but of course, this can be a very important element in resolving the problem. If Russian exports are shut down, there will be an immediate reduction in the tension and the burden on producers here in the EU. - Chentsov said.

Radio Svoboda noted that before Chentsov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Andriy Deshchytsia drew attention to the fact that Polish farmers do not protest against Russian and Belarusian grain.

On February 5 , mass protests by farmers began in Latvia demanding an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food products without a transition period. Rallies were held in 16 cities across the country.

Poland says negotiations with Ukraine on restrictions on imports of agricultural products are in the final stages

It should be noted that the EU has an agreement not to impose sanctions on Russian food in order not to harm the countries of Africa and the global South. The Latvian minister insisted that "only the possibility of transit of Russian products through the EU should be allowed, and sales should be banned.

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to Radio Liberty that the 13th package of sanctions agreed by the European Union against Russia is symbolic, as it is adopted on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

In the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union will impose sanctions against Russians and Belarusians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

In addition, the new package of sanctions against Russia will restrict almost 200 individuals and legal entities .