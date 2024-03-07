Ukraine and the UK discuss nuclear threat at Zaporizhzhia NPP amid russian occupation

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24683 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87593 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58982 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248466 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185272 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227008 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156584 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371942 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30889 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87593 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 248466 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198209 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215899 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16541 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25013 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25224 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55676 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63092 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine and the UK discuss nuclear threat at Zaporizhzhia NPP amid russian occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39332 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine discussed the threat of a nuclear incident at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant with a representative of the United Kingdom at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Ukraine and the UK discuss nuclear threat at Zaporizhzhia NPP amid russian occupation

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed the situation at ZNPP with the British representative Karin Kitsel.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko held a constructive meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to International Organizations in Vienna, Karin Kitsel.

The key topics of discussion included the situation at ZNPP and the threat of a nuclear incident due to the russian occupation.

The issue of support for Ukraine's draft resolution on the ZNPP was also raised.

In addition, the speakers discussed the future of nuclear energy in the world, focusing on the importance of implementing the provisions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

In addition, an important issue was the need to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and to oust russia from the markets of nuclear technologies and uranium.

Recall

Also, at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, Halushchenko discussed with IAEA Chairman Rafael Grossi the safety and control of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Galushchenko discusses safety and control issues of Zaporizhzhya NPP with IAEA Head06.03.24, 05:10 • 39431 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
