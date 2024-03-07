Ukraine and the UK discuss nuclear threat at Zaporizhzhia NPP amid russian occupation

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed the situation at ZNPP with the British representative Karin Kitsel.

During the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko held a constructive meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to International Organizations in Vienna, Karin Kitsel.

The key topics of discussion included the situation at ZNPP and the threat of a nuclear incident due to the russian occupation.

The issue of support for Ukraine's draft resolution on the ZNPP was also raised.

In addition, the speakers discussed the future of nuclear energy in the world, focusing on the importance of implementing the provisions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

In addition, an important issue was the need to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and to oust russia from the markets of nuclear technologies and uranium.

Also, at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, Halushchenko discussed with IAEA Chairman Rafael Grossi the safety and control of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

