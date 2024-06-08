Ukraine and the EU held the next round of negotiations on the security agreement: they approved the algorithm for further actions

Deputy head of the Office of the President Igor Zhovkva held another round of negotiations with the deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service for peace, security and defense Charles Fries on EU security guarantees, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

According to the OP, Today's talks were the next stage on the way to implementing the G7 joint declaration on support for Ukraine and preparing for the conclusion of a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

"The negotiation teams thoroughly discussed the text of the draft agreement and approved the algorithm for further actions in the near future," the report says.

