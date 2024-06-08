Ukraine and the EU held the next round of negotiations on the security agreement: they approved the algorithm for further actions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47143 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216642 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112871 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203308 views

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51692 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33612 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45841 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105717 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101273 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203308 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216831 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101273 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156117 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159944 views
Ukraine and the EU held the next round of negotiations on the security agreement: they approved the algorithm for further actions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49397 views

According to the OP, Today's talks were the next stage on the way to implementing the G7 joint declaration on support for Ukraine and preparing for the conclusion of a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Deputy head of the Office of the President Igor Zhovkva held another round of negotiations with the deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service for peace, security and defense Charles Fries on EU security guarantees, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

According to the OP, Today's talks were the next stage on the way to implementing the G7 joint declaration on support for Ukraine and preparing for the conclusion of a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

They have already been prepared: Zelenskyy announces new security agreements with European countries20.05.24, 21:59 • 56159 views

"The negotiation teams thoroughly discussed the text of the draft agreement and approved the algorithm for further actions in the near future," the report says.

Security agreement with Norway: text published31.05.24, 16:03 • 20712 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
norwayNorway
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

