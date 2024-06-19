Ukraine and the EU finalize the text of the security agreement - President's Office

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13147 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14292 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19386 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38611 views
Ukraine and the EU finalize the text of the security agreement - President's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17879 views

Ukraine and the European Union have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement to be signed in the near future following the final round of talks between Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and EU Under-Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defense Charles Fris.

Ukraine and the EU finalize the text of the security agreement - President's Office

Ukraine and the European Union have held the final round of negotiations on a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held the final round of negotiations on a security agreement with the EU with Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Peace, Security and Defense.

The security agreement with the EU will be concluded in pursuance of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which the European Union, together with the G7 countries, approved in Vilnius on July 12, 2023

- the Presidential Office summarized. 

It is noted that the Ukrainian and EU teams have finalized the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future.

"Unprecedented document": Zelenskyy tells what the security agreement with Germany provides for16.02.24, 14:23 • 19704 views

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States was a landmark event, as the country now has such agreements signed with all G7 countries.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Union
Vilnius
Andriy Yermak
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland
