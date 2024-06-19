Ukraine and the EU finalize the text of the security agreement - President's Office

Ukraine and the European Union have held the final round of negotiations on a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held the final round of negotiations on a security agreement with the EU with Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Peace, Security and Defense.

The security agreement with the EU will be concluded in pursuance of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which the European Union, together with the G7 countries, approved in Vilnius on July 12, 2023 - the Presidential Office summarized.

It is noted that the Ukrainian and EU teams have finalized the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States was a landmark event, as the country now has such agreements signed with all G7 countries.