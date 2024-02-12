Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects for cooperation in energy and distributed generation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102945 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130207 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172357 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167040 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102582 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92742 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89729 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100326 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241800 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10005 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130207 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104180 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120452 views
Actual
Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects for cooperation in energy and distributed generation

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects for cooperation in energy and distributed generation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22651 views

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed expanding cooperation in energy projects such as distributed generation, renewable energy facilities, and smart grids.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects and priority areas of cooperation in the energy sector at the Ukrainian-Czech Business Forum today, February 12. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The restoration and growth of the Ukrainian economy will require an increase in electricity generation, which will create opportunities for Czech businesses to join projects to create decentralized distributed generation, develop smart grids and energy storage systems," said Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov during the business forum.

It is noted that the participants discussed the prospects and priorities of Ukrainian-Czech cooperation in the energy sector. The ministry said that the Czech partners presented the results of cooperation in the energy sector, adding that they are working in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions on distributed generation projects aimed at supporting critical infrastructure facilities.

"In 2024, the architecture of our energy sector should change with a focus on decentralization. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of this step, as it is about the country's energy security. This creates opportunities for Czech companies to participate in distributed generation projects, renewable energy facilities, and grid development," Demchenkov added.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that at the end of 2023, electricity consumption by industry and households increased significantly, and there are prospects that this trend will continue, and with it, further economic growth.

"In view of this, promising areas for Ukrainian-Czech cooperation are the development of sustainable energy, enhancing the flexibility of the energy system, and using the potential of the Ukrainian gas transportation infrastructure and gas storage facilities," the ministry added.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the International Monetary Fund team led by Uma Ramakrishnan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising