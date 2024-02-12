Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects for cooperation in energy and distributed generation

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects and priority areas of cooperation in the energy sector at the Ukrainian-Czech Business Forum today, February 12. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The restoration and growth of the Ukrainian economy will require an increase in electricity generation, which will create opportunities for Czech businesses to join projects to create decentralized distributed generation, develop smart grids and energy storage systems," said Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov during the business forum.

It is noted that the participants discussed the prospects and priorities of Ukrainian-Czech cooperation in the energy sector. The ministry said that the Czech partners presented the results of cooperation in the energy sector, adding that they are working in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions on distributed generation projects aimed at supporting critical infrastructure facilities.

"In 2024, the architecture of our energy sector should change with a focus on decentralization. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of this step, as it is about the country's energy security. This creates opportunities for Czech companies to participate in distributed generation projects, renewable energy facilities, and grid development," Demchenkov added.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that at the end of 2023, electricity consumption by industry and households increased significantly, and there are prospects that this trend will continue, and with it, further economic growth.

"In view of this, promising areas for Ukrainian-Czech cooperation are the development of sustainable energy, enhancing the flexibility of the energy system, and using the potential of the Ukrainian gas transportation infrastructure and gas storage facilities," the ministry added.

