Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102400 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165320 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142593 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172109 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Ukraine and Slovakia gather for intergovernmental consultations: Shmyhal names topics of discussion and announces signing of bilateral documents

Ukraine and Slovakia gather for intergovernmental consultations: Shmyhal names topics of discussion and announces signing of bilateral documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31470 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced a meeting with the Slovak government. They will discuss infrastructure projects, energy security, support for the peace plan, and Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, with whose government the second intergovernmental consultations are being held today to discuss infrastructure projects, energy security, support for the peace plan and Ukraine's membership in the EU, UNN reports.

Details

"Today we will hold the second intergovernmental consultations with the Slovak government and Prime Minister Robert Fico. We will focus on discussing the roadmap - a plan of joint activities that was signed during our first meeting. This includes cooperation in infrastructure projects, the economy, and energy security. A significant part of Ukraine's electricity imports comes from Slovakia, which has never refused to help," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

"We plan to raise the issue of strengthening support for President Zelenskyy's peace plan, support for Ukraine's membership in the EU, as well as demining of Ukrainian territories, humanitarian support and the restoration of Ukraine. We continue to cooperate closely in the field of defense procurement. We look forward to signing bilateral documents between Ukraine and Slovakia as a continuation of our 'new pragmatism' policy," Shmyhal said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising