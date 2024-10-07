Ukraine and Slovakia gather for intergovernmental consultations: Shmyhal names topics of discussion and announces signing of bilateral documents

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, with whose government the second intergovernmental consultations are being held today to discuss infrastructure projects, energy security, support for the peace plan and Ukraine's membership in the EU, UNN reports.

Details

"Today we will hold the second intergovernmental consultations with the Slovak government and Prime Minister Robert Fico. We will focus on discussing the roadmap - a plan of joint activities that was signed during our first meeting. This includes cooperation in infrastructure projects, the economy, and energy security. A significant part of Ukraine's electricity imports comes from Slovakia, which has never refused to help," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

"We plan to raise the issue of strengthening support for President Zelenskyy's peace plan, support for Ukraine's membership in the EU, as well as demining of Ukrainian territories, humanitarian support and the restoration of Ukraine. We continue to cooperate closely in the field of defense procurement. We look forward to signing bilateral documents between Ukraine and Slovakia as a continuation of our 'new pragmatism' policy," Shmyhal said.

