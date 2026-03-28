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Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

The Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.

Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement

Ukraine and Qatar have signed a defense cooperation agreement, the Qatari Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

An agreement on cooperation in the defense sector was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

- the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported.

As noted, "the agreement includes cooperation in technological fields, the development of joint projects, defense investments, and the exchange of experience in combating missiles and unmanned aerial systems."

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar after visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE28.03.26, 13:39 • 1504 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
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