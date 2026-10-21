Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details

Ukraine, together with Norway and representatives of the defense company Kongsberg, is working on three projects aimed at strengthening air defense and protecting the Ukrainian sky. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 21 following meetings with Norwegian partners, according to UNN.

The first results of one of the joint projects are expected in as little as one and a half to two months.

Details

According to the head of state, during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation. Representatives of the defense industry, including Kongsberg, later joined the talks. Ukraine is implementing several joint projects with the company.

I want to inform and thank our partners, and inform our society, that we are working on three projects. We see light, as they say; there is very good, positive news. The first project—its strong result, in my view—we will receive in one and a half to two months. And we will receive it to protect us from Shahed drones – Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the second area of cooperation is the FREYA project, which Ukraine continues to work on together with its Norwegian partners.

The second project is FREYA, and we are working on it; you know a lot about it. We are grateful for the consistent efforts of our Norwegian partners to strengthen this FREYA project, and we believe in its success – the Head of State emphasized.

The third project concerns air defense and satellite communications. The President promised to publish more detailed information about it later.

What else Zelenskyy informed about

In addition to defense cooperation, the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting in the Norwegian Parliament. During the talks, they discussed financial assistance to Ukraine, an energy support package, and the issue of returning Ukrainian children. The parties paid particular attention to Ukraine's financial needs through the end of the current year.

It is important for us to close all the problematic, all the deficit-related issues of this financial year. You know that we have worked quite well with the European Union, and we are also grateful to our partners, but we still have a deficit of €3.5 billion, that is, $4.1 billion – the Ukrainian leader said.

The President уточнив that he had raised the issue of covering this deficit during talks with his Norwegian counterparts. According to him, the parties are continuing dialogue on possible assistance.