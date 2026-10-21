$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
07:34 PM • 2546 views
Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 11139 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
05:35 PM • 14210 views
When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast
05:21 PM • 13969 views
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee recommended the draft 2027 State Budget for its first reading: what changes are proposed
05:11 PM • 12336 views
Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 18269 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
04:32 PM • 12773 views
Tomorrow, parts of Ukraine will be subject to blackout schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
03:29 PM • 14741 views
The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine
02:51 PM • 16214 views
"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UN
01:59 PM • 16640 views
russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.4m/s
92%
759mm
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MPOctober 21, 09:53 AM • 25828 views
Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin saysOctober 21, 10:58 AM • 18061 views
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in RussiaOctober 21, 12:16 PM • 15011 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national team02:39 PM • 11924 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhoto03:11 PM • 17079 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 11154 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 18276 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to UkraineOctober 21, 01:45 PM • 26699 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 59112 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 66672 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
France has launched an award for books written with AI03:42 PM • 10871 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhoto03:11 PM • 17268 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national team02:39 PM • 12086 views
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 50574 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 48978 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Guardian
Financial Times

Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2588 views

Ukraine, Norway and Kongsberg are working on three defense projects. The first result for protection against "Shaheds" is expected in 1.5–2 months.

Ukraine and Norway are preparing three defense projects to protect the skies — Zelenskyy revealed the details

Ukraine, together with Norway and representatives of the defense company Kongsberg, is working on three projects aimed at strengthening air defense and protecting the Ukrainian sky. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 21 following meetings with Norwegian partners, according to UNN.

The first results of one of the joint projects are expected in as little as one and a half to two months. 

Details 

According to the head of state, during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation. Representatives of the defense industry, including Kongsberg, later joined the talks. Ukraine is implementing several joint projects with the company.

I want to inform and thank our partners, and inform our society, that we are working on three projects. We see light, as they say; there is very good, positive news. The first project—its strong result, in my view—we will receive in one and a half to two months. And we will receive it to protect us from Shahed drones 

– Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the second area of cooperation is the FREYA project, which Ukraine continues to work on together with its Norwegian partners.

The second project is FREYA, and we are working on it; you know a lot about it. We are grateful for the consistent efforts of our Norwegian partners to strengthen this FREYA project, and we believe in its success 

– the Head of State emphasized.

The third project concerns air defense and satellite communications. The President promised to publish more detailed information about it later.

What else Zelenskyy informed about 

In addition to defense cooperation, the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting in the Norwegian Parliament. During the talks, they discussed financial assistance to Ukraine, an energy support package, and the issue of returning Ukrainian children. The parties paid particular attention to Ukraine's financial needs through the end of the current year.

It is important for us to close all the problematic, all the deficit-related issues of this financial year. You know that we have worked quite well with the European Union, and we are also grateful to our partners, but we still have a deficit of €3.5 billion, that is, $4.1 billion 

– the Ukrainian leader said. 

The President уточнив that he had raised the issue of covering this deficit during talks with his Norwegian counterparts. According to him, the parties are continuing dialogue on possible assistance.

We are working on this; I raised this issue with our Norwegian colleagues, and the issue is being received; we are in dialogue. Let us put it this way: we hope that our partners will help us 

– he added.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State budget
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
European Union
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine