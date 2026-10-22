Ukraine and Finland signed 7 agreements worth €300 million - details of the new support package

Ukraine and Finland have concluded seven new agreements worth a total of 300 million euros, providing for the strengthening of defense, energy, and logistics. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Today we are continuing our work with Finland—it is very substantive. We are working directly with the Finnish government—with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Thank you for this cooperation and for such a level of relations between our countries. There is a new support package for Ukraine from Finland, and, in addition, agreements that expand our opportunities for cooperation. Seven documents have been signed; the total value of today's agreements is 300 million euros," the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, particular attention during the negotiations was devoted to strengthening Ukraine's defense through Finnish satellite technologies.

"We agreed that we will use more of Finland's satellite capabilities. This is important for our defense and for Ukraine's resilience. We agreed on this with Nokia and ICEYE," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the Finnish side will help Ukraine protect key infrastructure facilities that remain priority targets for Russian attacks.

"Thank you for your willingness to support our logistics and energy sectors—these are key targets for Russia now, and having more locomotives, more energy equipment, and funds to protect the energy sector will truly provide support," the President concluded.

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