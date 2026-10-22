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A halt along the front line is already the limit of compromise for Ukraine: Zelenskyy on Trump's calls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2282 views

Zelenskyy said that a ceasefire and negotiations are the limit of Ukraine's compromise after Russia's war crimes. He called on Trump to put pressure on Putin.

A halt along the front line is already the limit of compromise for Ukraine: Zelenskyy on Trump's calls

Consent to a ceasefire and stopping along the front line is the highest limit of compromise that Ukraine can accept after all the war crimes committed by Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this on Telegram, responding to Donald Trump's calls, UNN reports.

Details

"When President Trump says, 'We need to find a compromise,' we live with that. A ceasefire and sitting down at the negotiating table—that is a major compromise," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that after the war crimes committed, forgiveness is impossible, while simply stopping at the current positions is already an extreme concession on the part of Ukrainian society.

"No one can get inside the soul of all the people whose children were tortured to death. And you cannot force people to forgive. How can you force them? Their child was tortured. How can you forgive? It is impossible. I very much want there to be justice. I simply very much want it. I know that many people had their hearts ripped out, and there will be no new heart. That is why we say that a ceasefire is the only step. Because people's hatred will not disappear. Time and justice are needed. And that is why this is a major compromise. I tried many times to tell the President of the United States: 'Understand us. This is a major compromise—simply to stop where we are standing,'" the Head of State noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that Washington has leverage to force the Kremlin into a negotiating process.

"Trump can very simply bring Putin to the negotiating table. Just as President Trump speaks about me, he should begin using such rhetoric about Putin," the President concluded.

Russia has intensified its attacks with cluster ballistic missiles and continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — Zelenskyy22.10.26, 16:44 • 10425 views

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