Ukraine and China hold political consultations: discuss how China can contribute to peace

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 50839 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101957 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145146 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245593 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173119 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164575 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148191 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111622 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 43740 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 56098 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 93871 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33949 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245593 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209501 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222354 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 50839 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28974 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112858 views
Ukraine and China hold political consultations: discuss how China can contribute to peace

Ukraine and China hold political consultations: discuss how China can contribute to peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21488 views

Ukraine and China discussed China's potential contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine through its participation in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland during political consultations between Deputy Foreign Ministers.

On June 5, Political Consultations were held between Ukraine and China at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers.  Ukraine was represented at the consultations by First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, and China was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong of the people's Republic of China. Sibiga pointed out that China's participation in the peace summit could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Sibiga  and Weidong discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, outlined joint steps to intensify contacts at the highest and highest levels, strengthen the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, as well as further cooperation within international organizations.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of observing the principles of the UN Charter and international law. They determined that "mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the foundation on which bilateral relations between Ukraine and China are based.

Andrey  Sibiga informed the interlocutor about the situation in Ukraine, as well as preparations for the global peace summit in Switzerland. The Ukrainian side expressed hope that China's participation in the event could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine

- - reported the press service of the Ministry of foreign affairs.

Sibiga stressed that the only basis for achieving such peace is the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the working visit to Beijing, meetings were also held with the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia Li Hui, as well as deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Chen Zhou.

US doesn't see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war - State Department spokesman04.06.24, 09:19 • 23297 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
beijingBeijing
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising