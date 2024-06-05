Ukraine and China hold political consultations: discuss how China can contribute to peace

On June 5, Political Consultations were held between Ukraine and China at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers. Ukraine was represented at the consultations by First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, and China was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong of the people's Republic of China. Sibiga pointed out that China's participation in the peace summit could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Sibiga and Weidong discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, outlined joint steps to intensify contacts at the highest and highest levels, strengthen the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, as well as further cooperation within international organizations.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of observing the principles of the UN Charter and international law. They determined that "mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the foundation on which bilateral relations between Ukraine and China are based.

Andrey Sibiga informed the interlocutor about the situation in Ukraine, as well as preparations for the global peace summit in Switzerland. The Ukrainian side expressed hope that China's participation in the event could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine - - reported the press service of the Ministry of foreign affairs.

Sibiga stressed that the only basis for achieving such peace is the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the working visit to Beijing, meetings were also held with the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia Li Hui, as well as deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Chen Zhou.

