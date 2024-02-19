Ukraine allows "sanitary hunting" for predatory animals due to massive rabies infection

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102005 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112048 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175026 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166096 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148443 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29929 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34786 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40920 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38369 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25913 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239746 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226327 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102005 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72826 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79252 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113764 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114619 views
Actual
Ukraine allows "sanitary hunting" for predatory animals due to massive rabies infection

Ukraine allows "sanitary hunting" for predatory animals due to massive rabies infection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34728 views

To address the growing number of predators and rabies cases in the regions, the Ukrainian government has authorized "sanitary hunting" with restrictions and mandatory laboratory testing of all hunted animals.

Rabies is a deadly disease that is transmitted from predatory animals to domestic animals and humans. Since 2023, the number of predators in Ukraine has increased dramatically due to the hunting ban, and with it, rabies cases. To regulate the number of animals in the regions, "sanitary hunting" was allowed. This was announced at a briefing in Odesa by the head of the Southern Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department, Oleh Tkach, UNN reports.

He said that, unlike the usual hunting, sanitary hunting is controlled, has clear restrictions on the number of shots, and all animals are submitted for laboratory testing for rabies. In addition, hunters must obtain a special permit approved by the military command of their region. As for the Odesa region, the "sanitary hunting" is almost complete.

"This work is already at the completion stage. It was carried out during February, and this weekend will be the last one," he said.

At the same time, he said, it continues in Mykolaiv and Cherkasy regions. According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, the problem of rabies spreading among animals in the region is being addressed comprehensively, with immunization being carried out in addition to "sanitary" measures.

"Since last spring, the regional administration and local communities have been receiving appeals and complaints from citizens related to the number of carnivorous animals within their settlements. The population is confused. On December 26, the Cabinet of Ministers' Commission and the Odesa Emergency Anti-Epizootic Commission decided to implement measures aimed at preventing the spread of rabies," said Iryna Shakhotina, Director of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in turn, reported that the number of cases of rabies among animals increased 6.5 times, from 15 in 2022 to 97 in 2013.

"There are four main measures to combat rabies. The first is oral vaccination of wild carnivores, especially foxes. The second is vaccination against rabies in domestic animals. The third is the depopulation of virus carriers. The fourth is the awareness of citizens themselves. In 2023, oral immunization was carried out over an area of more than 9 thousand square kilometers and 228,481 doses of the vaccine were distributed. About 400 thousand pets were vaccinated. In 2024, we plan to increase oral vaccination almost threefold and distribute about 600 thousand doses of vaccines in the region," said Ruslan Akhmadullin, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Odesa Oblast.

By the way, in Ukraine, a wild fox attacked a womanwho was walking with her two children.

Help

Rabies is an acute infectious disease of animals and humans. It is characterized by the development of a kind of encephalitis with rapid damage to the central nervous system. In case of delay in providing qualified medical care, death is inevitable.

A person can get rabies from an infected animal through:

- bite;

- scratches and microdamages to the skin;

- contact of infected saliva with mucous membranes.

Cats and dogs among domesticated animals most often infect people through contact, and foxes and wolves in the wild. Stray animals, in particular dogs, pose a particular risk, as they bite as an instinctive response to protect their territory, pack members, or to obtain food. The possibility of aerosol-contact infection has been proven (in the laboratory, during visits to caves inhabited by bats), when the virus passively enters through minor damage to the conjunctiva and oropharyngeal mucosa. If you have been bitten or licked by a stray or wild animal, seek medical attention immediately. Delay can cost you your life.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising