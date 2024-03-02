Ukraine again provides emergency electricity to Poland, Odesa faces blackout due to Russian attack - Energy Ministry

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24544 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87054 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58708 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247841 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215475 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185125 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226921 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250654 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156566 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371941 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30649 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87075 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247872 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197786 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215494 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16453 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24929 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25148 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55357 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62785 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine again provides emergency electricity to Poland, Odesa faces blackout due to Russian attack - Energy Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27466 views

In Ukraine, more than 350 consumers in 4 settlements were deprived of gas supply due to damage to a steel gas pipeline in Kharkiv region, and 144 residents of apartments in Odesa were left without electricity due to a drone attack.

Ukraine again provides emergency electricity to Poland, Odesa faces blackout due to Russian attack - Energy Ministry

Ukraine has again provided emergency assistance to the Polish power system, and no shortages of electricity have been reported. At the same time, 144 consumers in Odesa  were cut off from power as a result of a nighttime enemy attack, there are power outages due to shelling in Chernihiv region, and a gas pipeline was damaged in Kharkiv region , leaving 4 settlements without gas. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Saturday, UNN writes.

Generation

"There is no deficit in the power system. Yesterday, at the request of Poland, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to the Polish power system from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00 in the total amount of 1540 MWh," the agency said.

The reserve includes 11 units and 3 buildings of generating equipment at TPPs and CHPs, which will be used "if necessary." Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

Consequences of shelling

As reported, a 110 kV overhead line in the frontline area of Kharkiv region was disconnected due to the hostilities, which resulted in the blackout of the 110 kV substation supplying household consumers. All subscribers were reconnected within an hour.

Also in Kharkiv region, a steel above-ground gas distribution pipeline was reportedly damaged, and gas supply to 4 settlements (over 350 subscribers) was cut off.

In Chernihiv region, as indicated, 0.4 kV overhead lines were shelled in two communities, the nature and list of damages are being established, and consumers are without power.

"In Odesa, 144 consumers in an apartment building that suffered from an enemy drone attack were cut off from electricity," the Energy Ministry reported.

The theft of more than 16 km of wire and 1.7 km of lightning rod was detected in a 330 kV transmission line in Zaporizhzhia region. The section was de-energized. The police were called to the scene.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 153 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary are also expected to reach 8779 MWh.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Chernihiv
Odesa
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14