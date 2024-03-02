Ukraine again provides emergency electricity to Poland, Odesa faces blackout due to Russian attack - Energy Ministry

Ukraine has again provided emergency assistance to the Polish power system, and no shortages of electricity have been reported. At the same time, 144 consumers in Odesa were cut off from power as a result of a nighttime enemy attack, there are power outages due to shelling in Chernihiv region, and a gas pipeline was damaged in Kharkiv region , leaving 4 settlements without gas. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Saturday, UNN writes.

Generation

"There is no deficit in the power system. Yesterday, at the request of Poland, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to the Polish power system from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00 in the total amount of 1540 MWh," the agency said.

The reserve includes 11 units and 3 buildings of generating equipment at TPPs and CHPs, which will be used "if necessary." Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

Consequences of shelling

As reported, a 110 kV overhead line in the frontline area of Kharkiv region was disconnected due to the hostilities, which resulted in the blackout of the 110 kV substation supplying household consumers. All subscribers were reconnected within an hour.

Also in Kharkiv region, a steel above-ground gas distribution pipeline was reportedly damaged, and gas supply to 4 settlements (over 350 subscribers) was cut off.

In Chernihiv region, as indicated, 0.4 kV overhead lines were shelled in two communities, the nature and list of damages are being established, and consumers are without power.

"In Odesa, 144 consumers in an apartment building that suffered from an enemy drone attack were cut off from electricity," the Energy Ministry reported.

The theft of more than 16 km of wire and 1.7 km of lightning rod was detected in a 330 kV transmission line in Zaporizhzhia region. The section was de-energized. The police were called to the scene.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 153 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary are also expected to reach 8779 MWh.