In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Two weeks": Budanov answers how long the operation to destroy A-50 was being prepared

Kyiv • UNN

 31201 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the operation to destroy the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had been prepared for two weeks.

"Two weeks": Budanov answers how long the operation to destroy A-50 was being prepared

The operation to destroy the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had been in preparation for two weeks. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov to journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

Details

When asked how long this special operation had been in the works, Budanov replied: "Two weeks".

At the same time, when asked about the downing of the plane and the assumption of domestic weapons, Budanov refused to answer, saying that this was a "non-domestic incident.

Recall

The Russian military said that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claimthat the plane was shot down by allegedly "friendly fire" from Russian air defense. Subsequently, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

