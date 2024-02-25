"Two weeks": Budanov answers how long the operation to destroy A-50 was being prepared

The operation to destroy the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had been in preparation for two weeks. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov to journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

Details

When asked how long this special operation had been in the works, Budanov replied: "Two weeks".

At the same time, when asked about the downing of the plane and the assumption of domestic weapons, Budanov refused to answer, saying that this was a "non-domestic incident.

Recall

The Russian military said that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claimthat the plane was shot down by allegedly "friendly fire" from Russian air defense. Subsequently, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50.