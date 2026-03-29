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Two unknown drones crashed in Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Two drones crashed near the city of Kouvola after illegally crossing the border. The Air Force deployed a Hornet fighter jet, and an investigation is currently underway.

Two unknown drones crashed in Finland

Several unknown drones violated Finland's airspace and crashed on its territory. This was reported by Yle with reference to the Finnish Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday morning, March 29, several low-flying and slow-moving objects were observed in the airspace in the marine area and in southeastern Finland.

The Air Force conducted a reconnaissance mission involving an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet.

One drone reportedly crashed to the ground north of Kouvola, and another to the east of it. Police have cordoned off these areas for further investigation.

Unmanned aerial vehicles flew into Finnish territory. We take this very seriously. Security agencies reacted immediately. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and more information will be provided after the data is confirmed.

- said Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

Recall

On the night of March 26, a Russian drone, shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, crashed on the territory of Romania.

Olga Rozgon

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