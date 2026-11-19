Illustrative photo

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported that on Thursday, two Russian Tu-95 military aircraft flew east of the island, approaching from the south. Reuters writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

This was already the second such incident this week. The flights took place against the backdrop of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to the Chinese city of Shenzhen to attend the APEC summit. There, he also met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the ministry, the two Tu-95 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone and then left in the direction of the island's northeast, near the port city of Keelung. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense did not respond to requests for comment.

To remind you

The trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on November 19 ended about an hour and a half after it began.

Trump, Xi, and Putin gathered in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 19 for an unprecedented trilateral meeting at which, according to their statements, they were to discuss the war in Ukraine and control over nuclear weapons.

Seated around a large round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers took turns delivering opening remarks.