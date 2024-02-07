Two gas pipelines damaged: in Mykolaiv, the consequences of the Russian attack are being eliminated

Two gas pipelines were damaged in Mykolaiv as a result of massive russian shelling on the morning of February 7. This was reported by Naftogaz Group , UNN reported.

Details

On the morning of February 7, an enemy attack damaged two gas pipelines in Mykolaiv. Emergency dispatch teams of Gazmerezh immediately began to eliminate the accident. Work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated - the department summarized.

Addendum

In addition, as previously reported, Leonid Hlove, an electrician repairing and maintaining electrical equipment at Gazmerezh, was killed in the shelling .

The company said that the missile hit near his house and the man died in intensive care.

Recall

In the morning, Russian attacks left nearly 20,000 homes in Kyiv without power, a thousand in Kharkiv, and more than 220 in Mykolaiv due to damage from shelling.

Kyiv restores electricity to homes after morning attack by Russian Federation - DTEK