Two "daggers" launched by Russia did not enter Lviv region - RMA

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 50017 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101850 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145048 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245457 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 34003 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111489 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42934 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55451 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 93118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222283 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28538 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111489 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112820 views
Two "daggers" launched by Russia did not enter Lviv region - RMA

Two "daggers" launched by Russia did not enter Lviv region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38494 views

Russia's nighttime missile and air strike on Ukraine ended without consequences for Lviv region, as cruise missiles and attack drones were shot down over other regions.

For Lviv region, the night attack by Russia ended without consequences. Cruise missiles that crossed the airspace of Lviv region were shot down over other regions. The two "daggers" launched by the enemy from a MiG-31K did not enter the territory of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

At night, the enemy launched an air strike against Ukraine. For Lviv region, this attack ended without consequences: there was no damage, no casualties or injuries. Over the other regions, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems shot down 12 cruise missiles and 31 attack drones

 ," Kozitsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, cruise missiles crossing the airspace of Lviv region were also shot down over other regions.

"Two 'daggers' launched by the enemy from a MiG-31K from the Tambov region did not enter the territory of Lviv region," Kozytskyi said.

AddendumAddendum

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine on the night of Sunday, May 26.

During a night attack by the occupiers within Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces shot down 6 UAVs and 1 missile.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
lvivLviv

