Two "daggers" launched by Russia did not enter Lviv region - RMA

For Lviv region, the night attack by Russia ended without consequences. Cruise missiles that crossed the airspace of Lviv region were shot down over other regions. The two "daggers" launched by the enemy from a MiG-31K did not enter the territory of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

At night, the enemy launched an air strike against Ukraine. For Lviv region, this attack ended without consequences: there was no damage, no casualties or injuries. Over the other regions, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems shot down 12 cruise missiles and 31 attack drones ," Kozitsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, cruise missiles crossing the airspace of Lviv region were also shot down over other regions.

"Two 'daggers' launched by the enemy from a MiG-31K from the Tambov region did not enter the territory of Lviv region," Kozytskyi said.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine on the night of Sunday, May 26.

During a night attack by the occupiers within Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces shot down 6 UAVs and 1 missile.