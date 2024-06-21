ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Two bloggers who "lit up" the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks were detained

Kyiv

Two bloggers were detained for spreading information about combat positions and movements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks, and they face up to 8 years in prison.

Two bloggers who "lit up" the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks were detained

Law enforcement officers detained two bloggers who distributed locations of combat positions and movements of the Defense Forces in social networks. About it UNN reports with reference to the SBU. 

Details 

According to the SBU, one of the bloggers  lives in Zaporizhia and administers his own Telegram channel with an audience of almost 140 thousand users.

To" promote " the information resource, the man published a video showing the location of the AFU firing position in the Kupyansky District of Kharkiv region. He also published a video on his Telegram channel showing the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the area of Rabotyn in Zaporizhia.

In addition, the blogger "flooded" the broadcast of the movement of armored vehicles and artillery systems in one of the regions of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers  detained the blogger in Goryachy when he was going to post a new "portion" of prohibited content on the network.

Another detainee is a resident of the Vinnytsia region, who filmed the flight of a combat helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and posted a corresponding video linked to geolocation on Facebook. Then he tried to "disperse" video filming in local Telegram channels to promote his own page in the social network.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of weapons in Ukraine, the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if possible, their identification on the ground).

The investigation continues. The attackers face up to 8 years in prison. 

The SBU once again stressed the ban on shooting and publishing videos and photos about the activities of the Defense Forces and the consequences of enemy attacks.

Law enforcement officers noted that the publication of such photos and videos on the network is regarded as an adjustment of enemy fire and is a crime punishable by law. 

