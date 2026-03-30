Turkish actress Hande Erçel released after questioning in drug case

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was released after questioning as part of an investigation into the possible use of prohibited substances among show business representatives. This was reported by UNN with reference to Haberturk.

It is noted that the artist returned to Istanbul from abroad after learning about the warrant for her arrest. Upon arrival, she appeared before law enforcement agencies and gave testimony at the Palace of Justice in the Çağlayan district.

According to the source, after the interrogation, Erçel was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, where she underwent drug testing, including blood and hair samples. After the procedure, the actress was released.

The head of one of Turkey's most titled football clubs, Fenerbahçe, was interrogated in a large-scale drug case

According to Erçel, she has no connection to the events featured in the investigation. The actress emphasized that she only visited the restaurant at the Bebek Hotel and exclusively for work reasons.

She also denied any suggestions of participating in private parties, which, according to media reports, could have been organized by businessmen.

I was not present at any of the events mentioned in the media, and I do not know the people who are named as their organizers. — the actress stated.

Erçel emphasized that she has never used drugs and adheres to a disciplined lifestyle, as she is aware of her responsibility to the audience.

She also noted that she had not seen cases of drug use by businessman Hakan Sabancı, with whom she had previously been in a relationship.

Hande Erçel is a famous Turkish actress and model. The woman gained popularity after playing Eda Yıldız in the TV series "Love Doesn't Understand Words", "Knock on My Door".