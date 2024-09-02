Turkey applies to join BRICS - Bloomberg

Turkey has officially requested to join the BRICS group of countries. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources, UNN reports .

Details

Turkey has officially requested to join the BRICS group of emerging economies in an effort to strengthen its global influence and establish new ties beyond the traditional West.

It is noted that the bloc plans to discuss the expansion of the association at its summit to be held in October in Russia.

"The country's new diplomatic push reflects its desire to develop ties with all parties in a multipolar world, while fulfilling its obligations as a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," the article says.

According to the sources, Turkey applied to join the BRICS several months ago, out of frustration with its longstanding attempt to join the European Union. The application is also partly the result of disagreements with other NATO members.

Turkey can become a strong, prosperous, prestigious and effective country if it improves its relations with the East and the West simultaneously. Any other method will not benefit Turkey, but harm it, - Erdogan said on Sunday.

Recall

The BRICS includes some of the largest emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Further expansion of the group may be discussed during the summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 22-24.

Other countries wishing to join include Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey's close ally Azerbaijan, which has already submitted an application.