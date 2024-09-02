Turkey applies to join BRICS - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220523 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164872 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159974 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210369 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112707 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105238 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 96774 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108915 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105788 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 85526 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 73833 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210365 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 47876 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 73864 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154599 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157468 views
Turkey applies to join BRICS - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13053 views

Turkey has officially applied to join the interstate association called BRICS

Turkey has officially requested to join the BRICS group of countries. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources, UNN reports .

Details

Turkey has officially requested to join the BRICS group of emerging economies in an effort to strengthen its global influence and establish new ties beyond the traditional West.

It is noted that the bloc plans to discuss the expansion of the association at its summit to be held in October in Russia.

"The country's new diplomatic push reflects its desire to develop ties with all parties in a multipolar world, while fulfilling its obligations as a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," the article says.

According to the sources, Turkey applied to join the BRICS several months ago, out of frustration with its longstanding attempt to join the European Union. The application is also partly the result of disagreements with other NATO members.

Turkey can become a strong, prosperous, prestigious and effective country if it improves its relations with the East and the West simultaneously. Any other method will not benefit Turkey, but harm it,

- Erdogan said on Sunday.

Recall

The BRICS includes some of the largest emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Further expansion of the group may be discussed during the summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 22-24.

Other countries wishing to join include Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey's close ally Azerbaijan, which has already submitted an application.

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

