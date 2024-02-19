Trust in the Armed Forces food supply system will increase if orders are fulfilled by companies known to the public - DOT

People's confidence in the logistics system of the Armed Forces, including the supply of food and nutrition, will grow if orders are fulfilled by companies known in the market. This opinion was voiced by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Logistics Operator, during the Forbes Ukraine AgriFood conference, UNN reports.

According to him, the state-owned enterprise maintains an open dialogue with the market, establishes clear and predictable rules to better supply the Armed Forces and tries to attract well-known companies to supply food to the army.

"We want to contract real companies with a well-known name that can ensure a proper supply of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First, they have the capacity to fulfill orders. Secondly, we are convinced that trust in the logistics system of the Armed Forces will increase if it is carried out by market players who are well known to the public," said Arsen Zhumadilov.

The Director General of DOT added that the expected cost of goods when announcing a tender is currently set at such a level that suppliers will not work at a "zero".

Recall

After the State Logistics Operator announced the first tenders for the supply of food to the Armed Forces under the new rules, a "dirty" information campaign was launched against it and the new team of the Ministry of Defense, carried out by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

Behind this information attack may be a company that has already been involved in scandals with food tenders for the Armed Forces, and personally Viktor Medvedchuk, a state traitor.

Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov is convinced that companies that have been supplying food to the armed forces since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych perceive any attempts to establish fair rules of the game in this area as a blow to their monopoly position. And to maintain their positions, they resort to various methods of pressure.

"The fact is that procurement of food for the army has always been, let's say, potentially corrupt. And over time, a certain structure, a certain mafia, has formed there - companies that have been suppliers of food since the days of Yanukovych. And they perceive any changes in this market, changes for the better, as a blow to their monopoly, so they use, among other things, media injections. Multidirectional injections that undermine public confidence in this emerging structure (the State Logistics Operator - ed.). We need to look at who benefits from this. And it is definitely not beneficial to the army or society," Zhyrokhov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

"State Logistics Operator": the presentation took place, what's next