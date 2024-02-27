$41.340.03
Trump's son is mailed a mysterious white powder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23377 views

Rescuers in hazmat suits visited Donald Trump Jr.'s home in Florida after he opened an envelope with an unknown white substance.

Trump's son is mailed a mysterious white powder

Yesterday, rescue workers in protective suits visited the home of Trump's eldest son in Florida. Before that, the man opened an envelope containing an unknown white substance. This was written by NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, February 26, Donald Trump Jr. called rescuers because he had contact with an envelope and white powder he received in the mail.

Officials who arrived at the scene stated that the substance was not "lethal," although the results of tests to identify the white substance were reportedly inconclusive.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Trump Jr. confirmed that the package was "the second envelope with a white powdery substance that was mailed to him.

It is worth mentioning that 6 years ago, Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump was hospitalized after receiving a letter containing a white powder inside.

Recall

Ronna McDaniel and Drew McKissick have resigned as chairmen of the Republican National Committee, strengthening former President Donald Trump's control over the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

President Biden interviewed comedian Seth Meyers on the campaign trail in New York to reach more voters outside of traditional press conferences.

The prime ministers of Poland and Canada discussed the use of frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine and to increase pressure on Russia over its invasion.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Canada
Joe Biden
Ukraine
Florida
Poland
