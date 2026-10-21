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Trump wants to evict journalists from the White House to make room for a swimming pool - NYT

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U.S. President Donald Trump plans to restore the indoor swimming pool in the White House briefing room. Journalists may be moved to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Trump wants to evict journalists from the White House to make room for a swimming pool - NYT

U.S. President Trump wants to evict journalists from the briefing room at the White House. Instead, he wants to restore the indoor swimming pool that used to be there, The New York Times reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump wants to restore the pool that the 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, installed in 1933. At the time, it was intended for therapy for legs affected by polio.

Later, during the presidency of Richard Nixon (who led the United States from 1969 to 1974 — Ed.), the pool was covered over to make room for members of the media.

Donald Trump spoke about the need to evict journalists as early as his first presidential term. Now, more and more people around him are supporting the proposal. Some of Trump's associates believe that the media could be moved to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — it is across from the White House

— the publication says.

Additionally

In August of this year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt left her post. She stated that she would work with MAGA Inc., a super PAC associated with President Donald Trump.

The new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, remained in the position even less time — just one week. American journalists found out that she had not passed the bar exam, although she had previously spoken about practicing law.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump responded rudely to journalists at least three times during a recent press conference at the White House.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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