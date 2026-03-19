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Trump surprised by moderate oil price increase after strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

Donald Trump expected a much larger jump in oil prices and a worsening of the economy. Currently, Brent crude has risen to $115 per barrel.

Trump surprised by moderate oil price increase after strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump said he expected a sharper jump in oil prices, suggesting that the economic impact has so far been more limited than he expected before sanctioning US strikes on Iran, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

"And I said, you know, if I do this, oil prices will go up, the economy will go down a little. I thought it would be worse, much worse," Trump said during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"In fact, I thought there was a chance it would be much worse. It's not that bad now, and it will all be over soon," Trump added. When asked if he would lift sanctions on Iranian oil, the president replied that he would do "whatever it takes" to help prices.

White House rules out oil export ban19.03.26, 18:47 • 3300 views

Let's add

The publication notes that the US president's statements came against the backdrop of the reaction of global energy markets to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East: the price of Brent crude oil, the international oil benchmark, jumped to $115 per barrel on Thursday morning after Israeli strikes provoked Iran's retaliatory actions.

Antonina Tumanova

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