Trump confirms Zelenskyy's participation in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

During a conversation with a TV crew, the journalist asked Trump if he would "join" Zelenskyy to join the peace talks, to which the US President replied: "Yes. He will be involved." Trump did not specify how the Ukrainian president would join the talks.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also said that he is "working hard" to achieve peace and added that he believes that both Zelenskiy and Putin "want to end the war." In addition, Trump said he could meet with Kremlin leader Putin "very soon.

Recall

On Saturday, February 15, the media reported that the Ukrainian side was not invited or informed about the upcoming US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by a senior Ukrainian official to a FOX News journalist.

