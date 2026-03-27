Trump claims CIA informed him of new Iranian supreme leader's homosexuality

US President Donald Trump stated that the CIA informed him about the homosexuality of Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

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When asked by the host on Fox News on Thursday, "Did the CIA tell you that the junior ayatollah is gay?" Trump replied, "Well, they said it, but I don't know if it was just them. I think many people say that. It reflects poorly on his position in that country."

Trump did not specify what evidence supported the CIA's claim. Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, as same-sex relations are considered a violation of Islamic values and are punishable under the country's Sharia law.

Earlier, the New York Post reported that Trump had been briefed on the matter. Trump had previously questioned whether Iran's new supreme leader was even alive after US strikes.

US doesn't know if Iran's supreme leader is alive - Trump