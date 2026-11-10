In Abu Dhabi, negotiations in the Ukraine–US–russia trilateral format began on November 10. This was reported on social media by the head of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, who named the issues on the agenda, writes UNN.

We moved to the Ukraine–US–russia trilateral format of negotiations. The agenda includes key issues concerning the cessation of hostilities and bringing peace closer. We are working in accordance with the tasks set by the President of Ukraine - Umerov wrote.

According to Russian media, the head of the russian delegation, vladimir medinsky, said at the talks in Abu Dhabi: "we hope that today’s meeting will make it possible to advance on the path to peace."

Update

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi by meeting with representatives of Europe and NATO, to whom the American side was to join, reported a member of Ukraine’s delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Ukraine’s key priorities, Umerov reported, are the cessation of hostilities, reliable postwar security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. And the Ukrainian delegation is working to make maximum progress on these issues and bring peace closer.

russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on the war of the russian federation against Ukraine, which will begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, will be an attempt to "develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe," a source in the russian delegation indicated .