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Traffic through a border crossing with Moldova was suspended after an explosion, border guards say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2096 views

An explosion in Moldova damaged a bus and the crossing's infrastructure; a border guard sustained minor injuries. Traffic was temporarily suspended.

Traffic through a border crossing with Moldova was suspended after an explosion, border guards say

Passage operations at the "Palanca–Mayaki–Udobne" border crossing point on the Ukraine–Moldova border were temporarily suspended after an explosion that damaged a bus and injured a Moldovan border guard. The State Border Guard Service reported this on October 5, UNN writes.

Details

"According to information received from the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova, an explosion occurred this morning near the "Palanca–Mayaki–Udobne" border crossing point, on the territory of Moldova," the State Border Guard Service reported.

According to the Moldovan side's report, as stated, "preliminary data indicate that the blast wave and fragments damaged a bus that was near the barrier, as well as the infrastructure of the border crossing point. An employee of Moldova's Border Police also sustained minor injuries."

Due to the security threat, traffic through the "Palanca–Mayaki–Udobne" border crossing point has been temporarily suspended

- the State Border Guard Service noted.

Citizens were urged to take this information into account when planning their routes and to choose other border crossing points, in particular the nearest one, "Starokozache–Tudora."

Near a border crossing in Odesa region, a shell hit a bus, wounding a Moldovan border guard05.10.26, 11:46 • 3046 views

Julia Shramko

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