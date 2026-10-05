Near a border crossing in Odesa region, a shell hit a bus, wounding a Moldovan border guard

On the morning of October 5, a shell fell near the Palanca border crossing, ricocheted off the ground, and hit a scheduled bus standing near the barrier. According to the Border Police, one agency employee sustained a minor injury, and operations at the "Palanca–Maiaki–Udobne" checkpoint were suspended. NewsMaker reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred as a result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Border Police clarified that the shell fell at approximately 09:38. According to preliminary data, the bus and the control booth were damaged. There are no other casualties.

The Border Police and Moldova’s Customs Service are monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the competent Ukrainian authorities.

Citizens were urged to avoid traveling to this area. If residents hear the characteristic sound of drones or explosions near the border, they are advised to remain calm, take shelter in a safe place indoors, and follow information from the authorities.

Citizens are also asked not to approach possible fragments of aircraft, ammunition, or other unidentified objects and to immediately report them by calling 112.

At 10:50, traffic in the direction of Palanca was temporarily blocked from the intersection of the R-30 and R-31 roads in the Ștefan Vodă district. As reported by the General Inspectorate of Police, the restriction will remain in effect until the documentation and investigation of the circumstances of the incident are completed.

Patrol officers are redirecting traffic toward Tudora. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace