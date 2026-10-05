Near a border crossing in Odesa region, a shell hit a bus, wounding a Moldovan border guard

$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 6930 views
"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patientsPhoto
06:33 AM • 19579 views
We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats
04:58 AM • 22766 views
Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW
04:25 AM • 22401 views
Putin began this year's winter strike campaign against Ukraine earlier, and ISW explained his calculation
03:45 AM • 21637 views
The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military
October 5, 02:37 AM • 23517 views
Ukraine could have received Czech aircraft to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," but the transfer was halted – what alternative is available
October 5, 02:17 AM • 20001 views
The U.S. White House is also monitoring the possible plague outbreak in Russia and assessing options for action — Axios
October 5, 01:37 AM • 17968 views
In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will runPhoto
October 5, 12:17 AM • 18102 views
Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary
October 4, 11:18 PM • 16018 views
The Taliban have begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus with Russia's assistance – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
56%
752mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping took several breaks to rest during his meeting with Trump and declined a joint lunch – WSJOctober 4, 11:57 PM • 5458 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fameOctober 5, 12:06 AM • 28939 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 yearsOctober 5, 01:05 AM • 27454 views
FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singerPhoto06:18 AM • 12991 views
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media06:34 AM • 11461 views
Publications
"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patientsPhoto
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 6928 views
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideoOctober 4, 08:17 AM • 62493 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 155142 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 147218 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 131166 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Jeffrey Epstein
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media06:34 AM • 11549 views
FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singerPhoto06:18 AM • 13078 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 yearsOctober 5, 01:05 AM • 27557 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fameOctober 5, 12:06 AM • 29040 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years agoOctober 4, 11:06 PM • 29488 views
Actual
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Heating
Technology

Near a border crossing in Odesa region, a shell hit a bus, wounding a Moldovan border guard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

Near the "Palanka" checkpoint, a shell struck a scheduled bus and wounded a Moldovan border guard. Traffic through the checkpoint has been temporarily restricted.

Near a border crossing in Odesa region, a shell hit a bus, wounding a Moldovan border guard

On the morning of October 5, a shell fell near the Palanca border crossing, ricocheted off the ground, and hit a scheduled bus standing near the barrier. According to the Border Police, one agency employee sustained a minor injury, and operations at the "Palanca–Maiaki–Udobne" checkpoint were suspended. NewsMaker reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred as a result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Border Police clarified that the shell fell at approximately 09:38. According to preliminary data, the bus and the control booth were damaged. There are no other casualties.

The Border Police and Moldova’s Customs Service are monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the competent Ukrainian authorities.

Citizens were urged to avoid traveling to this area. If residents hear the characteristic sound of drones or explosions near the border, they are advised to remain calm, take shelter in a safe place indoors, and follow information from the authorities.

Citizens are also asked not to approach possible fragments of aircraft, ammunition, or other unidentified objects and to immediately report them by calling 112.

At 10:50, traffic in the direction of Palanca was temporarily blocked from the intersection of the R-30 and R-31 roads in the Ștefan Vodă district. As reported by the General Inspectorate of Police, the restriction will remain in effect until the documentation and investigation of the circumstances of the incident are completed.

Patrol officers are redirecting traffic toward Tudora. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace03.10.26, 20:30 • 22795 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova