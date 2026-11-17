Photo: Vechirnii Kyiv

In the capital, public transport movement is also being partially restored on the Northern Bridge. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this and added that the movement of passenger cars and transit freight transport across the bridge is completely prohibited, UNN reports.

Following an inspection of the Northern Bridge's structures, specialists from the State Enterprise "National Infrastructure Development Institute" provided recommendations on the possibility of partially restoring public transport movement, taking into account the existing damage to the structure - Klitschko reported.

According to him, public and special transport is currently operating in the far-right lane on both carriageways of the bridge in both directions. To this end, the traffic lanes were shifted closer to the sidewalk, with the barrier fence dismantled and part of the sidewalk used. This solution makes it possible to partially restore transport links between the banks of the Dnipro, taking into account the existing damage to the bridge.

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At the same time, the movement of passenger cars and transit freight transport across the bridge is completely prohibited.

Specialists will conduct a detailed instrumental inspection of the damaged bridge structures to clarify the impact of the damage on their load-bearing capacity and determine the necessary emergency measures. They will also prepare the initial data for designing restoration works - the mayor concluded.

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