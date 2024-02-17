Tomorrow, traffic will be blocked in both directions: farmers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France are heading to the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint

Tomorrow, due to a strike by local farmers, truck traffic in both directions will be blocked at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, UNN reports citing the State Customs Service.

"On Sunday, February 18, a complete blockade of traffic for trucks in both directions is expected. To this end, farmers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France are heading to the Polish-Ukrainian border to take part in a large-scale protest," the statement said.

Polish farmers start blockade of the sixth checkpoint "Korchova-Krakovets" - SBGS

The State Customs Service urged to take this information into account when planning their trips.

Add

As of today, the queue to enter the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint is 550 trucks, and 820 vehicles are waiting in the electronic queue to leave.

Poland to introduce mandatory inspections of all Ukrainian grain