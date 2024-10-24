Tomorrow, passengers of the Kyiv-Lviv train will be able to write a radio dictation while traveling
Kyiv • UNN
UZ joins the All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity on October 25. Passengers of train No. 743 will be able to hear Oksana Zabuzhko's text through the notification system and take part in writing it.
Passengers of the train #743 Kyiv - Lviv will be able to join the writing of the Radio Dictation of National Unity during the trip. It will be heard live through a voice announcement system in all cars, UNN reports with reference to UZ.
"Since 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia has been a participant in the largest Ukrainian-language flash mob in the country - the All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity. ⠀
Passengers of the train #743 Kyiv - Lviv will be able to hear it live through the voice announcement system in all cars and join the writing during the trip," the message says. ⠀
According to UZ, immediately after the dictation, passengers of this train will be able to join the written mental practice "How are you? Resilience" created by the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program on the initiative of Olena Zelenska.
During the broadcast, everyone will be able to record their own story about what inspires them even in the face of daily challenges.
Recall
The All-Ukrainian radio dictation will be held on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, on Friday, October 25, at 11:00.
This year, the author of the text is writer Oksana Zabuzhko.
Her work titled "The Magic of the Voice" will be read by Ukrainian soldier and poet Pavlo Vyshebaba. ⠀