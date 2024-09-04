Tomorrow is the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada. Kuleba and Vereshchuk's resignations are valid - Kravchuk

Tomorrow will be another day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada. However, it is planned to finalize the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. This was reported by MP from the Servant of the People party Yevhenia Kravchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present at a part of the faction, and we discussed personnel issues... Almost all of our colleagues, for whom resignations have already been voted or will be voted tomorrow, remain in the team, just in other guises," Kravchuk said.

She noted that Thursday, September 5, will be the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Tomorrow will be more of a day of appointments. Indeed, we are finalizing the issue of Dmytro Kuleba's resignation, his statement remains valid. Vereshchuk's statement remains valid, and there will also be a personnel issue regarding Koval's dismissal from the State Property Fund, but he will be transferred to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy," she said.

It is too early to talk about a new position for Kuleba - Zelenskyi

Addendum

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state has been developed.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Rada failed to dismiss Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada failed to dismiss the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval.