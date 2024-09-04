Tomorrow is the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada. Kuleba and Vereshchuk's resignations are valid - Kravchuk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133728 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220150 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164687 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112705 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197378 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105237 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 95792 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108738 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105592 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 84296 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 72055 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Tomorrow is the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada. Kuleba and Vereshchuk's resignations are valid - Kravchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32748 views

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will hold a day of appointments. In addition, it is planned to finalize the resignation of Dmytro Kuleba as Foreign Minister and consider other personnel issues.

Tomorrow will be another day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada. However, it is planned to finalize the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. This was reported by MP from the Servant of the People party Yevhenia Kravchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present at a part of the faction, and we discussed personnel issues... Almost all of our colleagues, for whom  resignations have already been voted or will be voted tomorrow, remain in the team, just in other guises," Kravchuk said.

She noted that Thursday, September 5, will be the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Tomorrow will be more of a day of appointments. Indeed, we are finalizing the issue of Dmytro Kuleba's resignation, his statement remains valid. Vereshchuk's statement remains valid, and there will also be a personnel issue regarding Koval's dismissal from the State Property Fund, but he will be transferred to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy," she said.

Addendum

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state has been developed.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Rada failed to dismiss Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada failed to dismiss the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

